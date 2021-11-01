Video showing the importance of Assistive Technology draws praises from millions

Assistive technology (AT) plays crucial role in lives of millions of people with disabilities across the globe. ATs are designed to assist individuals with disabilities or special needs to perform tasks they can’t do by themselves, such as the ones who have difficulty with independent communication, mobility, daily living activities, education and employment. It enhances the quality of life for many individuals by helping them in performing their routine activities.

TechOWL, an organization that provides assistive technology for people with disabilities, has begun using the popular video sharing social media platform TikTok to get their message out. The viral TikTok videos feature people using various assistive technology devices and have received more than 2.6 million likes and 8 million views.

You probably use something that’s considered assistive tech and don’t even realize! #AssistiveTech #Disability #UniversalDesign #InclusiveDesign #OT, @techowlpa on twitter.

The videos by TechOWL reminds us that not all disabilities are visible. Some people need help with everyday tasks, even though they might look like they can do them themselves. This is especially important to remember when it comes to assistive technologies — because you can’t tell just from looking at someone if they might need help zipping their jacket, wearing a sock or holding a spoon.

With these videos, TechOWL is helping to spread awareness of various assistive technology and goes on to say that it might help you someday.

TechOWL – Technology for Our Whole Lives is a part of the Institute on Disabilities at Temple University and is Pennsylvania’s designated Assistive Technology Act Program.

Have a look at one of their videos:

@techowlpa Bump ons can help people who are #Blind or have #LowVision. #ATchat #AssistiveTechnology

https://twitter.com/i/status/1446237231287398405

