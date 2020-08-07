Give tadka safely while cooking with these long-handled pans

Tadka is a vital final touch while making most Indian dishes. But one must be careful while putting a variety of spices and masalas quickly into sizzling oil or ghee.

There’s a risk of minor burns and spills especially for people with vision impairments or mobility issues due to age or arthritis.

“You have to be extremely careful with handling the flame as well”, says Payal Kapoor, host of the blind cooking channel Rasoi ke Rahasya. “It has to be kept on the lowest so that any oil from inside the utensil does not catch fire”.

So how does one add that final dash to your dish safely? Long handled tadka pans are the answer.

Sushmeetha Bubna, Founder, NGO Voice Vision, recommends these pans and has some useful tips on how to use them safely. Sushmeetha, who is visually impaired, cooks frequently and considers it is an essential life skill.

Featured are a range of long handle tadka pans that are an asset for your kitchen.

Prestige Hard Anodised Tadka Pan, 100 mm This surface of the pan is resistant to high flames. It is also non-staining and you can use metal spoons in this as well. That makes this a durable product to have. It has a base to support it on the gas. "Look for something that is stable on your gas and does not fall down", recommends Sushmeetha NH-Spotlight The surface of the pan is black, and the handle is black with a base so you can keep it in the gas while using it. The colour combination is steel and black.

RISER Aluminium Tadka Pan If stainless steel products are what you prefer check out this really cool looking pan that has a deeper base and a curved handle. It comes with a hard-anodised coating making it durable. The bowl is big which makes it suitable for large quantities. NH-Spotlight The base of the tadka pan is deep enough so the risk of masalas or spices spluttering out and hitting your hands is reduced. The handle is long, so you don't risk burning your fingers while holding it.

“It’s good to have a big pan which is non-stick”, says Sushmeetha. She shares a valuable tip from her mother. “My mom always says it’s a good idea to let the oil warm up and then add the spices/masalas and lower the gas immediately. This way we ensure the spices don’t burn and there is enough time for them to sauté properly”.

Sumeet 2.6mm Non Stick Waghariya/Tadka Pan This has a non-stick base that is wide enough to hold a lot of masalas. NH-Spotlight The base is black in colour and the handle s stainless steel. ₹ 315* Available at Sumeet Cookware

Grab one of these and stay safe in the kitchen folks!

If you are looking for more such products, mail us at editor@newzhook.com.