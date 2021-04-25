Beyond Braille is a one-of-a-kind inclusive tactile picture series for blind kids

Tactile picture books are a great way to foster the development of literacy skills in visually impaired children as well as children with significant other difficulties. Beyond Braille, the illustration book series is bringing a new visual language to blind children.

The National Education Policy emphasises an interactive toy-based learning pedagogy for all levels of school education to promote hands-on learning among students. This includes tactile books for visually impaired children which add to the thrill of experiential learning and transform the learning experience.

Beyond Braille, India’s first-ever picture series for blind children, was developed by Nupur Agarwal while she was studying at CEPT University in Ahmedabad in 2014. Agarwal had worked on a tactile picture book for visually impaired children at the time and spent a substantial amount of time in blind schools, meeting teachers and students to gain an understanding into how visually impaired people see the world.

Enriching the reading experience for blind kids

Agarwal was convinced that experience of reading could be made richer for blind children. She started working on her first tactile book for visually impaired children called Ranchhod Sees the World, based on the story of a visually impaired teacher, Ranchhod Soni. She composed the book with the help of an old braille typewriter and thread for the tactile element.

In 2018, Agarwal again started visiting blind schools for further research. “This time, thanks to the advancement in technology, we could explore 3D printing and eventually achieved a similar effect with embossing methods and materials, which were also cost-effective”, she says.

In 2019, Beyond Braille was launched. The brand enables visually impaired children to feel the true shapes of objects in pictures, thereby improving learning speed, efficiency, and makes the process of learning stimulating and enjoyable.

It opens the gate of potential possibilities for the community to explore picture books like never before. This would improve learning, speed and efficiency, thereby improving quality of living. – Nupur Agarwal, Founder, Beyond Braille

It took months of intense research to find the best materials, Braille text and other methods to create the series. Agarwal first used thread as the primary material. “I took a year’s break when I worked as a designer and thought of ways to mass produce this. I found a 3D designer and printer who were willing to collaborate”. She also worked on the storytelling alongside, imagining it from a child’s perspective.

Changing perceptions towards blind

Compared to existing books, the books have simplified tactile graphics making it easier for visually impaired children to understand. There are also braille cues/ indications to support pictures in the book to build associations quickly. The books are lightweight and durable, and there is the option of customising them in the size required. There’s a choice of integrating the text to make it a mainstream resource and promote inclusiveness.

With Beyond Braille, Agarwal hopes to enable a significant change – one that sees blind people as equally abled, not disabled or distinct. “By making it a children’s book, the idea is to instil the idea of equality from the start and the need to build an inclusive world”.

“The children were so fascinated when their fingertips felt the illustrations for the first time”, says Vidhi Tulsyan, a project volunteer. “This was my first time working with visually impaired kids and it was all very new and refreshing. We went to the blind school in Surat, interacted with kids there and they were really into the project. It feels great to be a part of this.”

