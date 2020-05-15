When to consider a new job?

Very often I get emails saying “I’m looking for job change; do you know of any openings?” and usually their experience ranges from 1 year to 3 years. When I ask them for a reason, some say they are looking for better opportunity, some say they are looking for growth, some say their employer is not giving them good hike and to least, some even say there is a lot of work at their present role…

Phew, such reasons made me think do these people really deserve to work in any organisation? As I have mentioned in my earlier posts, it takes almost 6 months for a candidate to settle into any job that includes getting to know the organisation, culture, training etc., so if such people are looking for a job after a year of employment, their actual experience is only 6 months! Also, are the reasons mentioned above carry any value? Can they not be sorted with existing employer? What is the guarantee that such things are not true at a new employer? then will they start looking opportunities soon again?

In my opinion, even if there is a genuine problem, there will always be a solution and to a good extent, that can ba resolved with exisiting employer. In every organisation, there will be some difficulty or other other; as no human is perfect, there is no perfect organisation either. Let’s talk about growth. what does it mean? growth is a career path and to lead next levels into what we do. Does changing employer address this? Certainly not, if we change jobs every year, two or three… When companies look for leadership roles, one of the factors they look for is commitment and stability. If you don’t have track record of working somewhere for longer duration, they cannot trust you for a leadership role; whereas if you are with an organisation for a while, you build a credibility and organisation could think of you when there is a suitable opportunity.

Let’s look at the propsective of pay hike; well, what is the guarantee that you get a good hike at new orgnisation? you may get what you need at the time of joining but what about next appraisal cycle? Can we afford to change a job every year? not really… Now let’s look at someone saying “There is too much of work”; well, that is the reason you have been hired for; if your role doesn’t have any work, why do they need to hire you? There will be no organisation that will hire you for no work.

One should consider switching a job in three situations:

When there are lay-offs at a company and you are affected, there is no choice but for you to look for a new job Even after thoughtful decision, and putting in all possible efforts, if you think you are unable to do justice to role that you have taken up, discuss with your manager or Human Resource Department, explore if there is a way to solve the scenario or if there are other roles that you can explore. If nothing works, then consider looking for another job. If you get an offer with package that is ten times higher than your current earnings, then you should certainly explore.

To conclude, it’s not a wise thing to switch jobs without a valid reason. This will not only cost the employer but cost you in the long term.

Stay safe and gear up to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day on 21st May, 2020.

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing! Contribute to Newz Hook