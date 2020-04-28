Why do I follow NewzHook?

I have been following NewzHook almost since its inception.NewzHook is a platform (perhaps “the” platform in the world) that is fully accessible, feature content that is relevant to people in general and people with disabilities in specific.

NewzHook could deliver quality content because it’s just not another media company but curated by team of people who completely believe in the mission and who care about segment of people with disabilities; not just that they come with decades of experience directly have spent time with people with disabilities beyond mindset of charity.

NewzHook does not fill up pages with stereo type stories or something unrealistic. Stories help users change their prospective towards people with disabilities.

On this auspicious day of Shri. Adi Sankaracharya Jayanthi, I wish the entire team of NewzHook all the best and urge everyone to contribute to the success of NewzHook. Why should one contribute? NewzHook is not a platform that render content just for sake of writing and does not work with only motto of getting page views. Users who believe in quality content can only be their source of sustainability.

