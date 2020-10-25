4 tips to cope with Covid when living with ADHD

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, people with ADHD, both kids and adults, are undergoing challenging times in different ways. Check out for ways to cope with Covid-19 when you are living with ADHD.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges in society. There are changes happening in many levels. For people with disabilities, needless to say, these are challenging and tough times.

People with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) often get restless and irritated if they stay inside their homes for a long time. Sometimes, this can even trigger more symptoms causing mental health conditions, anxiety and stress. Many parents are now seeking help on how to manage their children or young adults with ADHD during a pandemic. Luckily, there are some steps that parents can help their children with in order to calm them down.

Rinku Poojara who has a 15 year old son with ADHD says that her son enjoys time indoors, thanks to the many activities that she has found out for him. “He started learning jigsaw puzzles now. Juggling balls at a time is another activity that my son loves doing while staying indoors. It helps him in many ways. I have also cleared space in the living room for him to play cricket. I’am focusing on both his physical and mental health. I read out stories to him”, says Rinku.

Check out a few ways to cope with Covid-19 when living with ADHD

A daytime routine is the key – It is always important to plan your day ahead so that stress is limited. You can use the help of an alarm for that. For instance, complete a task before starting another, keep your personal belongings in one place, exercise regularly at a given time are some of the things that you can follow. Try to not deviate from the fixed routine.

Good sleeping habits matter – Sleep helps you to stay away from unwanted stress and anxiety. When you are inside the home for a long time, your sleep patterns tend to change. That is, you might even fall asleep during odd hours. In order to get good sleep for seven to nine hours at night, you must ensure that you do not fall asleep during day time. Make your bed comfortable, not watching TV before going to bed, dimming your bedroom lights or using earplugs if there is too much noise around you can help.

Seek help if needed – Due to the ongoing pandemic, governments, NGO's and other organizations have opened 24 hour call centers to help those who are in need. If you want help, contact a healthcare worker near you. If you want assistance in therapies, note that many programs have shifted to virtual platforms which you can become part of.

Exercise– Just because you are inside the home, do not stop from working out. Make sure that you do some basic exercises inside the house. It helps you to relive off energy. In a study done in the year 2017, researchers have found that children with ADHD showed improved impulse control and attention after a single 20-minute aerobic exercise session. In case you are stepping out for a jog or run, make sure to practice social distancing.

Do not hesitate to contact government helplines if you need any help.