#Big Bazaar Sabke Liye – Great deals for disabled shoppers on Preview Day on 20-21 January

Major sales events have never included shoppers with disabilities and we have a retailer who is doing that remarkably and consistently. Amid the crowds and chaos in sales events, It becomes increasingly difficult for shoppers with disabilities to enjoy discounts. For this reason Big Bazaar preview sale promises a sensitised store and shopping assistance to its huge base of disabled shoppers who require it. For the first time there's also a Quiet hour Preview across select 38 stores for shoppers with autism and intellectual disabilities.





Get set to enjoy discounts on food, fashion, homeware and electronics. India’s only inclusive retail chain Big Bazaar is back with its third edition of the Preview Day Sale for Shoppers with Disabilities.

Shopping that is truly sabke liye

What’s more for the first time there’s also a Quiet Hour Preview across select 38 stores. Shoppers with autism and intellectual disabilities can enjoy the same deals amidst reduced lights, sounds and trolley movements.

Our constant efforts is to make the joy of shopping available to all and with inclusive programmes like Sabke Liye and Quiet Hour, we want to look at people with disabilities as an untapped customer base. – Vineet Saraiwala, Inclusion Lead, Big Bazaar

Great deals for all

To make the offers more tempting, there is 10% discount on Rupay cards on a minimum purchase of ₹ 2,500 and 10% flat cashback on PayTM on purchase of Big Bazaar e-gift cards.

Akila Vaidyanathan, Founder-Director at The AMAZE Charitable Trust in Coimbatore, commends Big Bazaar for its sustained focus on including shoppers with disabilities in all its initiatives. “Big Bazaar’s approach aligns with the approach we follow as well in that we focus on teaching disabled people essential life skills. Learning within the four walls of a centre and actually doing it in the real world is different. When they are have a meltdown outside and we explain to them that there are people around, they learn”.

Akila has special praise for the staff as well. “The atmosphere has been sensitised and this is what we are looking for. Scale, vision and depth of the programme has been looked at and I really wish more people would start using what Big Bazaar is offering”.

Sensitised staff that attends to every disabled customer’s need

As part of its landmark Sabke Liye Accessible Shopping experience, Big Bazaar has taken steps so shopping is inclusive, accessible and fun for everyone. This includes shopping assistants, wheelchair assistance, accessible trial rooms and priority billing. Not to forget the sensitised staff to attend to shoppers needs.

“Future Group is looking at people with disabilities as customers. It is not a CSR activity for them”, says Arman Ali, Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People. “With Quiet Hour they have taken this approach to the next level. This sensibility is rare in a country like India and full credit to Future Group for doing this”.

Well-known leader from the Maharashtra deaf community Pradeep More who is also featured in the sign language audio visual for the preview day sale hopes Big Bazaar’s success will motivate more organisations. “Inclusion should happen from top down and that is what Big Bazaar is doing. Other organisations should look at them as a model and make efforts to become inclusive & accessible so that people with disabilities can live without any hassles or discrimination”. You can watch the sign language video here – https://web.whatsapp.com/

Register on these links:

Preview Day Sale | Preview day Quiet Hour

Watch in Sign Language

