HashHackCode believes in inclusion, power of learning for youngsters with disabilities

Chennai-based HashHackCode was started by Manu Sekar in the year 2019. They teach coding, programing to youngsters with disabilities not just in India, but also in the USA and middle-east. Manu talks about his interesting venture.

Manu Sekar, a Chennai-based techie started HashHackCode, a start-up that teaches coding to disabled youngsters. When Manu started it last year in May, his prime motive was to ensure that youngsters with disabilities learn programming so that more companies can hire them into their workforce. People with autism, dyslexia and other learning disabilities are part of HashHackCode. Manu talks about what promoted him to start an interesting venture like this.

Aiming to create an inclusive world

Manu was earlier running a social enterprise. One of their client’s daughter who had autism was part of a workshop which Manu also happened to attend. A few parents at the event were curious about how Manu can help them.

Most tech companies do not know how to include people with disabilities though they are just aware of disabilities like autism or Down syndrome. I decided to step up and do something about it. I wanted to ensure that these youngsters can be part of mainstream companies. So teaching those interested candidates programing was the first step- Manu Sekar, Founder, HashHackCode.

According to Manu, HashHackCode is an inclusive tech education mentorship program where they believe every individual is different. “We want to build an inclusive society and these youngsters with various disabilities are capable of being part of the society”, says Manu who asserts that every person is different. So are their ways of learning.

By reaching out to over 45 youngsters with disabilities, HashHackCode is aiming for nothing lesser than the best for them.

The power of learning

Manu says that nothing special is required in order to teach people with disabilities since every person is different in their own ways. “We think differently. We want to focus on logic and thinking process. Since our students don’t have any tech background, we need to teach them according to what suits their requirements”, he says. Their curriculum called ‘Creative Coding’ helps youngsters to learn advanced concepts.

Since most of them have less attention span, Manu and his team has to find ways to keep them engaged and interested in whatever they are learning. “We curate interest in them”, as Manu puts it.

The prime focus, as Manu stresses is to make them work independently and up skill employment prospects. In fact, one of their students graduated and started his own company, a proud moment for Manu and his team. He hopes that in months to come, more companies will hire these youngsters and appreciate their skills.

HashHackCode is conducting online classes and they have students from India, USA and the middle-east as well.

