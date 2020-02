Hi, I want to help my friend. He lost his hand in accident and he needs help from Prashant Gade. Can you help us reach him?

You can reach Prashant Gade of Inali Foundation at this website.

You can also call at +91 78750 78907, or send an email to info@inalifoundation.com.

The Inali Foundation office is located at:

Inali Foundation, 2nd Floor, Civil Lines, H-50, Sarvoday Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh – 450001

All the best.