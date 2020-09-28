Human Welfare Charitable Trust aims to reach out to disabled people in need during Covid times

Mumbai-based NGO Human Welfare Charitable Trust has been reaching out to people with disabilities and those from financially backward families since the year 2014. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic began, their team has ensured that they help as many people as possible. With their tireless efforts, team HWCT hopes to reach out to more people in need during Covid times, especially those with disabilities.

Human Welfare Charitable Trust (HWCT), an NGO based out of Mumbai, reaches out to people with disabilities and those from economically backward families in rural areas of Maharashtra. Over the past six months, they have spearheaded numerous programs to help the needy during Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. HWCT hopes that they can help more people in the coming days since the pandemic is likely to go on for a longer period.

Helping the needy during tough times

Founded by Kalpesh Kabra and Dharmesh Suryavanshi, HWCT was registered as an organization in the year 2014. Kalpesh, who worked as a businessmen, had travelled to various countries for work. Upon returning to India he noticed that the standard of living of people with disabilities in India was very poor.

“People with disabilities in countries abroad had better facilities. Public places were more or less accessible. They have all the rights to live a normal life in par, just like any other person. But in our country, disabled people are often left behind and the struggles that they face are many. That is what prompted me to start something for them”, says Kalpesh who had the support of his partner Dharmesh to start the venture.

Since the year 2008, Kalpesh has been active in social work. His team has reached out to thousands of people with disabilities and those from economically backward families in rural areas of Maharashtra. “We have worked with over 2000 disabled people and made a positive change to their lives”, he says.

Their eight member core team ensures relentless social work. They also have volunteers and interns who help during time of need.

True heroes during Covid times

HWCT has pioneered three programs- Magic Box, Kartavya and Poshan. Through ‘Magic Box’ initiative, the team aims to implement digitalization in schools at rural areas for kids with and without disabilities. ‘Kartavya’ was initiated to help persons with disabilities find employment and support them. ‘Poshan’ program provides monthly grocery and ration kits to disabled people so that they can have nutritious food.

Over the past six months, ever since the Covid crisis began, team HWCT has been supporting over 200 families every month by providing grocery, food kits and other facilities. With the help of kind-hearted contributors and corporate companies, HWCT is able to continue their work.

“There are thousands of disabled people who have lost their job over past six months. We want to start a rehabilitation program to help them find jobs and provide them with a dignified and independent life. We hope in due course of time, we can move to other states as well”, says Kalpesh.

Contact the team at +91 98207-37841.

