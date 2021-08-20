Hyundai & Kia launch EnableLA, a ride-hailing service for disabled people in the U.S.

Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation. have teamed up to create EnableLA, a mobility app that helps wheelchair users. Sports utility vehicles like Palisade and Telluride will be involved in this ride-hailing service for disabled people launched in Los Angeles, United States.

Two of the most popular three-row sports utility vehicles (SUV) in the United States – Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, are a part of EnableLA. This is a new ride-hailing service launched for disabled people in the city of Los Angeles in the U.S. The initiative is for wheelchair users and people with accessibility challenges and brings together top Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation.

The SUVs will be modified in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs) have UV-free antimicrobial lights for sanitation and are operated by trained drivers who know how to aid wheelchair users.

Pilot program in Los Angeles

This is a pilot program and the first WAV service in Los Angeles to use modified SUVs. The service is powered by ButterFLi. a Los Angeles-based platform provider for people with disabilities and accessibility challenges. The rides can be booked on weekdays for 12 hours starting at 7 AM to 7 PM through an app, web, or phone.

The pandemic has worsened the mobility situations for the disabled and elderly, especially wheelchair users. Under our vision toward Human-Centered Mobility, we want to make our services more accessible and inclusive to better ensure universal access for everyone and ultimately help achieve freedom of mobility for all. – Youngcho Chi, President-Chief Innovation Officer, Hyundai Motor

EnableLA is a part of Hyundai’s Universal Mobility Project. This is a project that supports people with physical, social, and economic barriers through the application of its smart mobility solutions. The LA-based initiative focuses on people with disabilities, specifically wheelchair users, while Hyundai’s Universal Mobility Project aims to include the elderly, pregnant women, children, and low-income groups.

Starting in 2020, the group has been a part of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Inclusivity Quotient. This is a global initiative that aims to address the needs of underserved communities through inclusive and sustainable accessibility options. TThe Group will apply WEF’s universal mobility principles in the EnableLA service and share the outcome with WEF.

