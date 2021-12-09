#Inclusive – Margaux Joffe believes in normalizing conversation on mental health and neurodiversity

In the ninth story of our series “#Inclusive – Building Resilience post COVID-19 in the lives of people with disabilities” we feature Margaux Joffe, Founder of Kaleidoscope Society for Women with ADHD and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The series is an initiative by NewzHook marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) which is celebrated every year on 3rd December.

Know Margaux Joffe

Margaux: I am the Founder of Kaleidoscope Society for Women with ADHD and currently serve on the Board of Directors for the American Association of People with Disabilities. I am passionate about dispelling the stigma around ADHD and neurodiversity so that everyone can feel seen, valued and empowered in the workplace and beyond. I currently live in Seattle, WA with my dog Codi, and I love salsa dancing, print-making, yoga, and gardening.

How did the pandemic affect people with disabilities?

Margaux: The pandemic disproportionately impacted people with disabilities. Looking at the ADHD community specifically, the pandemic disrupted the structures many individuals with ADHD rely on to effectively manage their mental health.

We surveyed the ADHD community to learn how the pandemic was affecting them, and over 80% said that it’s been more difficult to manage their ADHD symptoms than before the pandemic. Approximately one in four adults with ADHD said they have lost support services they rely on, and nearly one in three reported job loss or another major change to their employment.

Experience during the pandemic

Margaux: My experience has gone through many phases – anxiety, grief, gratitude, loss, connection, exhaustion, healing, hope and lots of change. Thankfully I have been able to continue working during COVID, since the majority of my work can be done remotely on a computer.

Doing meaningful work in the accessibility field has helped me feel anchored in purpose at times when everything else felt uncertain. This summer I took a couple months off to rest, moved to Seattle, and then launched a program called The Great ADHD Reset, that helps adults manage ADHD in their careers.

3 Things that you would like to see in the post COVID-19 society

Margaux:

Continue normalizing conversations on mental health and neurodiversity, and dispelling stigma that keeps many people from getting the support they need. Equitable access to ADHD treatment and support. Equitable employment for people with disabilities.

Also Read