La Gravitea, a DeafCafe

1

La Gravitea, a DeafCafe at Jamshedpur employing deaf, hard of hearing and orphan boys & girls has been conducting KhamoSheWithLife (for deaf community around the world) since 2017 with a CASH Prize of US $ 400.

That’s the only annual event by a startup in India which empowers and gives an opportunity to deaf community to show their skill in diverse field.

KhamoSheWithLife 4.0 in 2020 which was held online on the Facebook Page of La Gravitea had a participation of 111 deaf girls from 5 countries viz., India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, South Africa.

KhamoSheWithLife 5.0 in 2021 is expecting 2 minutes video from deaf community around the globe showing their CREATIVE SKILL in what they can do for Society/Environment during Covid19 lockdown.

For Society, it could be helping elderly in their task, assisting children, supporting other PwDs, teaching YOGA and so on.

For Environment, it could be spreading awareness on saving water/no honking, making others learn importance of living garbage free (a subject close to PM Sri. Narendra Modi), taking part in a plantation drive and so on.

Any event is an opportunity to stay positive utilising your time and energy so that PwDs don’t suffer form mental health issues during the pandemic and win some CASH PRIZE in return.

The event will be held on Twitter’handle @LaGravitea.

1