On Good Deeds Day, Consul. General Mr. Jonathan Zadka and Ms. Hila Zadka, head of culture & academic relations Israel visited Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust

March 16, 2021: Mr. Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, visited the centre of Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust to celebrate Good Deeds Day. Good Deeds Day was started in Israel in 2007, by volunteers, to spread giving, joy and happiness to people in need across the world. It’s an annual tradition to foster the idea that every simple person can do good for others.

To celebrate the tradition, the Israeli consulate has contributed to Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust about 3000 seeds and 100 plants of a variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers. The contribution is made to support the new initiative from Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust to create occupational, educational & therapeutic nursery project for young adults. As a part of the nursery, the trainees acquire knowledge and professional training in gardening and nursery work – the work develops daily work habits & understanding of the nursery processes, which strengthens the trainees’ self-image and allows them to experience growth & success. During the visit the trainees and instructors conducted a guided tour in the nursery & horticulture unit, and shared the practices and the learnings from this new initiative that was supported by the consulate.

Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust is a secular organization established in 2009 with the vision of an inclusive society built on trust, respect and equality, for Individuals with Autism and other Intellectual challenges, to live the life they choose. The Trust has created a structured learning environment to enable individuals to build social and communication skills, to help them thrive within their family and society. The Trust operates with a deep commitment towards empowering people with Autism and Intellectual Disability; to building a livelihood and career path for them.

Mr. Jonathan Zadka talking about the experience and vision, said: “I am very happy and honoured to be here today, to meet the students and learn about their activity. It is a great opportunity for us to aid and contribute to significant projects of local communities.”

Mrs. Sarbani Mallick, founder and managing director of Biswa Gouri Charitable trust said: “On behalf of Biswa Gouri charitable trust, I feel privileged and honoured that Mr. Jonathan Zadka and Mrs. Hila visited our centre as a part of good deeds day. The seeds that had been sown with lots of love have germinated into saplings. This is a symbolic representation of the possibilities of collaboration between the two countries to share knowledge and best practices towards building an inclusive community for people with Autism. “

Visit to know more about BGCT: www.biswagouri.org

