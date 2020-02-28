  • Women’s Flared Cropped Jeans – Trendy & easy to wear too!

A pair of jeans is a must have in every girls’ wardrobe.

But the long hot Indian summers can make them mighty uncomfortable to stay in all day long. That doesn’t mean you have to avoid wearing them altogether. In this week’s NH Lifestyle, we bring you flared, cropped jeans that give your skin plenty of breathing space and make for great all-day long wear.

Priti Shetty, who works as a digital marketeer and brand manager for a Mumbai firm, loves to wear jeans in this style.

I find them way more comfortable than the regular fitted kind of jeans as they are airy. Your skin gets space to breathe as it does not stick to your legs. They are great to wear through the day especially in the summer.

She has paired this with a black T-shirt. Here is a range of flared, cropped jeans in shades of blue all under ₹ 1500.

A model wearing loose denim jeans coloured in blue along with sash at the waist.

Marks & Spencer Women’s Flared Jeans

This pair has a smart sash at the waist and comes in a shade of dark indigo. The fabric is 99% cotton which makes it great for the summer.

The blue is of a shade that looks good for Friday wear at work as well as a casual outing. The shade in the darker side of blue. There is a sash of the same shade that you can tie loosely at the waist.

A model wearing high rise denim trousers with a shade of blue.

Women Blue Solid High-Rise Denim Parallel Trousers

This is a solid blue shade with a partially elasticated waistband and a snap button closure. There is a zip fly with 2 pockets.

The shade of blue here is on the lighter side with wide flares at the bottom.

₹ 899*

Available at myntra

A model wearing high rise denim trousers having a colours such as dark blue and sky blue.

Only Blue Mid Rise Flared Jeans

For a funky trendy look that is totally casual you can’t beat this pair which comes in two shades of blue and has a slightly ripped look at the hem.

The colours are two shades of blue, one that is sky blue and the other a little darker. The upper portion is a darker shade of blue with the lighter shade in the middle.

₹ 1500*

Available at only

A model wearing high rise denim trousers having a colours of blue with white threads at the knees where the cloth is ripped.

MS. TAKEN Stonewashed Flared Cropped Jeans

Like the ripped effect? Then do check this pair out which has slightly flared look at the hem with a ripped effect at the knees. Strictly casual wear this one!

The jeans are in a dark shade of blue with white threads at the knees where the cloth is ripped. There are some threads hanging at the hems as well.

₹ 879*

Available at lifestyle stores

A model wearing high rise denim trousers having a dark shade of blue all through.

Dark Blue High Rise Denim Pants

This pair by Vero Moda strikes the right mix of casual and work wear. The dark blue gives it a formal look while the cut is comfortable and classy.

The colour is a dark shade of blue all through. The length is above the ankles.

₹ 1400*

Available at veromoda

So don’t let the heat keep you away from your denims. We have quite a selection for you!

* Prices may vary.

