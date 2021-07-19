App2Speak, a photo-based AAC app, helps people with speech impairments communicate better

Gina Baldwin is a licensed speech pathologist with over 35 years of experience in helping people communicate. It’s a career that has brought her into contact with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. It was Dorothy, a client of Baldwin’s, who made Baldwin realize the need for a speech output tool that could be easily adapted.

“Dorothy communicated her wants and needs using a picture-word board,” recalled Baldwin. “One day, she was Skyping with her daughter in Bulgaria holding a word board and pointing. Dorothy’s daughter didn’t understand what she said. The board did not talk and her daughter didn’t see or understand what she was pointing at”.

Baldwin felt Dorothy’s frustration and started trying out a variety of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology with her. Some were expensive while others were complicated to use. That’s when Baldwin decided to create an app to help people with speech impairments communicate easily and independently and the photo-based AAC app APP2Speak was born. “I designed, created, and self-funded APP2Speak”, says Baldwin.

How APP2Speak works:

Existing AAC devices and apps primarily focus on language development, mostly used in the classroom setting, and so are focused on education rather than optimizing the user’s ability to communicate. APP2Speak provides a solution to those who have the mental ability to communicate but have lost their speech due to a stroke, traumatic brain injury, or a slower declining loss of ability. They were lacking ease of use and affordability APP2Speak is a completely customizable photo-based AAC app available to download to an iPad, iPhone, tablet, and smartphone. – Gina Baldwin, Founder, APP2Speak

Photo-based AAC app with user-friendly features

Users can touch one of the 80 pre-loaded images to speak, or they can add their own photos or take a picture within the app. They can also use a pre-recorded voice or any voice they personally record to talk. There is no limit on how many customized photos and messages users can add. The text-to-speech feature also allows users to save commonly used words and phrases. A person can choose to start APP2Speak from a pre-defined page, a text-to-speech page, or a custom webpage to help them communicate more effectively. The app is also self-contained, so does not require Internet access.

Sagan, a user from Virginia, says the app’s real pictures are one of its most engaging features. “I think the realistic aspect also helps with learning so individuals can better identify things”. ‘What I love about the app is that it speaks in full sentences and the pictures are realistic”, add Gabriella from Rhode Island.

Watch this video for more user testimonials:

The app has also been recommended by many speech pathologists. Speech therapist Lori Strickland from North Carolina says APP2Speak helps people with speech impairments communicate effectively. “It is nice to finally find an app that is affordable for my patients and user-friendly. It has everything needed to improve communication such as customizable pages, ability to add pictures and text and great set pictures on the app that can be used to communicate basic needs”.

APP2Speak was released for iPhone and Android smartphones in 2020. Baldwin says the goal is to improve independence and self-worth for people with speech impairments, as well as to foster inclusion.

“It is critically important for individuals who are non-verbal or have difficulty speaking to have the ability to conveniently communicate within all aspects of everyday life. The ability to use APP2Speak on their smartphone and devices will dramatically improve their communication experience and way of life”.