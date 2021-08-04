Chennai museum to showcase accessible technologies for disabled people in a permanent exhibit

Vidya Sagar, the prominent NGO in the field of disability rights, and the government of Tamil Nadu are collaborating to design a museum facility in Chennai that will feature a permanent exhibit on assistive devices and accessible technology for the disabled. The museum will be called the Museum of Possibilities.

There will be four facets to the museum, which will open later this year. The four aspects are live, work, play, and communication. Displays will feature accessible homes, assistive technology, accessible devices in the four areas.

“The Museum of Possibilities aims to promote awareness and empathy among the public”, said Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. “It does more than showcase new technology, which can be utilized by differently-abled persons. We hope that visitors to this unique space can understand and empathize with people with disabilities.”

Museum to promote awareness, empathy

he Team for Accessibility and Reasonable Accommodation (TARA), one of Vidya Sagar’s key initiatives, is conceptualizing the exhibit. The project is to be a launchpad for training initiatives. There’s a proposal to have a canteen near the museum that will be manned by disabled people.

“The main objectives of TARA is to make workplaces and homes accessible for differently abled persons as well as the elderly. Accessible technology and devices can be incorporated into personal spaces to make the daily lives of differently-abled persons a lot easier,” said Poonam Natarajan, Founder, Vidya Sagar.

The NGO is speaking to various organizations to explore the options that are available with regard to assistive devices and technologies.

