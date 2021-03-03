Check out these free apps that help develop fine motor skills in children with cerebral palsy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Baby’s Musical Hands

This app is musical and colourful. Any touch will produce a piano sound and this is accessible for those with less fine motor skills. This is self-voicing and fully accessible for children who are visually impaired or blind as well. The app supports full multi-touch, which means your child gets the kind of feedback they expect when touching the screen.

Check out this review by Children’s Technology Review

Download it here.

Finger Paint with Sounds

– This app gives children the opportunity to paint with different colours and sounds or music. This is a fun alternative to help children with disabilities and others to practice their first interactions with a touch screen. All they have to do is choose a colour and draw with music, fun sound effects or no sound at all.

Watch this review by Foal On The Roll

Download it here.

Duck Duck Moose Nursery Rhymes

This series of apps come with entertaining and sometimes surprising cause and effect options which are entertaining.These are ideal for children with some fine motor skills and gives them an opportunity to explore and discover.

Check out this video by Duck Duck Moose:

Download it for free here

Whizzy Kids

These are fun games designed by a child psychologist and are ideal for children between 3 to 5 years. These are a set of 10 different games of different difficulty levels.

Check out this review by Dave Cates:

Crazy Copy Games

There are four memory games presented in a sequence and children have to recall the order. The orders depend on the game and there are four levels. This can be a fun game for your child.

Download it here